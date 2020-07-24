Joint Ventures Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $536.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $33,930.96 and approximately $536.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.01895601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00200614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001013 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00116443 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

