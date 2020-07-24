Kavar Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. 85,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,388. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

