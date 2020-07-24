Kavar Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.07. 19,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.63. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $284,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

