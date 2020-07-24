Kavar Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 608,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.04. 93,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,692. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

