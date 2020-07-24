Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $54.41. 56,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,956. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

