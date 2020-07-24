Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $388,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $37.01. 528,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,935. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

