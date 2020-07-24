Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $445,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $325.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

