Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.7% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.74. 134,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

