Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $780,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Paypal by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Stephens boosted their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.55. 291,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,556. The company has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day moving average is $130.33.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

