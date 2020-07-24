Kavar Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 710,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $97.83. 4,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,099. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

