Kavar Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,679,436. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.