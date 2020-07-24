Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $160.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,485. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

