Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,030. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $101.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

