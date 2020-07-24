Kavar Capital Partners LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 97,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,497. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

