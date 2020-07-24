Kavar Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after buying an additional 73,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

MA traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,255. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $307.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.35 and its 200-day moving average is $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,055 shares of company stock worth $283,418,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

