Kavar Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

