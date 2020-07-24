Kavar Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% during the first quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,963 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after purchasing an additional 913,681 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.2% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,800,000 after acquiring an additional 598,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.89. 60,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

