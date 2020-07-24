Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.6345-18.819 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.6 billion.Kimberly Clark also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.40-7.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.36.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

