L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is M. Kraus & Co’s 3rd Largest Position

M. Kraus & Co lowered its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. L3Harris makes up 4.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,612. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

