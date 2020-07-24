Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Raised by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after buying an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $308,958,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $131,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $181,311,000 after buying an additional 2,773,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after buying an additional 2,650,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

LVS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. 229,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,552. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.