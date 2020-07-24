Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LII. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.67.

Shares of LII traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.24 and its 200-day moving average is $219.07. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $265.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,663,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Lennox International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

