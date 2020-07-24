Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMST shares. Raymond James cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

