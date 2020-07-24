Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $385.12. 26,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,016. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

