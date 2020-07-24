Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,056.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

