Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.88. 108,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,275. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

