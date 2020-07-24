Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.38, approximately 3,065 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 183,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Lydall alerts:

The company has a market cap of $287.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 15.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Lydall by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lydall by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in Lydall during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.