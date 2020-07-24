M. Kraus & Co Acquires 502 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.40. The company had a trading volume of 57,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.