M. Kraus & Co Has $7.41 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.87. The company had a trading volume of 123,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,249. The firm has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,448 shares of company stock worth $10,724,030 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.