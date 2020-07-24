Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 3.4%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 140,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,372,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 228.04% and a negative return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

