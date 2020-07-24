Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Stephens raised their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,255. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.35 and a 200 day moving average of $291.51. The company has a market capitalization of $307.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939,055 shares of company stock valued at $283,418,693. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

