Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.33. 35,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,358. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $420.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,843,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

