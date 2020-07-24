Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,224 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.61.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.25. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

