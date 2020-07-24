Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,665 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.54. The stock had a trading volume of 180,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

