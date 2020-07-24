Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 7.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Paypal by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,556. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

