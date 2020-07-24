Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.68. The company had a trading volume of 139,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock worth $10,724,030 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

