Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $622,230,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $100,841,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

RTX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

