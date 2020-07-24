Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 129,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 112,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,591. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

