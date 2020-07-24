Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million.

Shares of EBSB opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBSB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.