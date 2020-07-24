Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

MBCN opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

