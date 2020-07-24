Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

