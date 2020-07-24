Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,518,000 after acquiring an additional 597,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,758,000 after buying an additional 256,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,039,000 after buying an additional 71,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.55. 103,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,691. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

