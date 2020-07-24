Morris Capital Advisors LLC Invests $369,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,230,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. 2,490,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525,819. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

