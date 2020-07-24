Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 558 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.48. The stock had a trading volume of 423,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,577. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit