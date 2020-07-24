Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 558 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.48. The stock had a trading volume of 423,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,577. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

