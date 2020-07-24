Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Issues Earnings Results

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $500.17 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,660. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $197,543.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

