National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Up 2.9%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.74, 2,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NESR. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

