NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.29. 68,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,654. The company has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $284.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.