Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $514.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.55.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 9,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 2,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,508.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $263,718. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

