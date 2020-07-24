Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.18. 16,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

