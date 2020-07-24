Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann acquired 20,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

