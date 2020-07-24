Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $257.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

OSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

